Fans of “Bridgerton” will find a lot to enjoy in “Mr. Malcolm’s List”, the upcoming period drama with a subversive twist.

Boasting a multicultural cast and an intriguing screenplay (adapted by Suzanne Allain from her original novel), the film marks the directorial debut of Emma Holly Jones.

“When she fails to meet an item on his list of requirements for a bride, Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) is jilted by London’s most eligible bachelor, Mr. Malcolm (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù),” reads the film’s official synopsis.

“Feeling humiliated and determined to exact revenge, she convinces her friend Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto) to play the role of his ideal match,” the synopsis continues. “Soon, Mr. Malcolm wonders whether he’s found the perfect woman… or the perfect hoax.”

Also starring are Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Park and Theo James.

“Mr. Malcolm’s List” hits theatres on July 1.