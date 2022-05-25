Ryan Reynolds has star-studded company at the soccer match at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Reynolds and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Rob McIElhenney — co-owners of Wrexham AFC — were joined by David Beckham and Will Ferrell at the football club’s match against Bromley FC on Sunday.

The group was also joined by Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively, as shown in photos of the event he shared on Instagram.

He captioned the post, “Wembley Stadium. Like nothing else… Once again @Wrexham_AFC supporters gave their last drop of blood to this club. Congrats @bromleyfc who played their damn hearts out. Onto the the semi finals this Saturday. LFG #WxmAFC”

He added, “P.S. Watching the match with @DavidBeckham was NEXT LEVEL. @robmcelhenney, #WillFerrell and I gave him fresh perspective on the sport, along with some simple, no fuss style tips.”

Photos of the famous group at the stadium accompanied the post, including a sweet photo of Reynolds and Lively.

Beckham seemed to enjoy his time as well, as he shared a selfie of the three on his own Instagram account.

He captioned the post, “Such a fun day ⚽️ @vancityreynolds😆 #willFerrell 😆 @wrexham_afc not the right result for these guys but they are doing amazing things for Wrexham FC ⚽️”.

Unfortunately the team lost 0-1 to Bromley by the end of the match.

Wrexham will face off against Grimsby Town on Saturday for the National League’s play-off semi-final.