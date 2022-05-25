Click to share this via email

The cast of “Chicago Fire” is paying tribute to a beloved non-human member of the cast: Tuesday, the firehouse Dalmatian in the series.

Tuesday’s trainer, Christine Mahaney, shared the sad news in an Instagram post.

“It breaks my heart to share that Tuesday passed away on Sunday, May 22, due to unforeseen kidney issues,” she wrote in the caption accompanying a photo of the canine star.

Tuesday was beloved by the show’s cast, particularly Daniel Kyri, who plays the dog’s owner, firefighter Darren Ritter.

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter — Photo by: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

“Heartbroken to learn my little buddy is gone,” he wrote via Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of himself and the Dalmatian on the set of “Chicago Fire”.

“Sending all my love to her trainer today,” he added. “I got to spend time with her on set & do all the fun stuff but you took care of her when the cameras weren’t rolling.”

Daniel Kyri/Instagram

Tuesday’s final appearance in “Chicago Fire” is in the season 10 finale, featuring the return of former cast member Jesse Spencer, airing Wednesday, May 25.