The upcoming National Rifle Association conference can say bye bye to Don McLean, who was scheduled to perform at the event but has announced he’s cancelling in light of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

In a statement to TMZ, the “American Pie” singer explained why he couldn’t, in good conscience, perform at the NRA event to be held in Houston this weekend, just 250 miles away from Uvalde.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” said McLean.

“I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans,” he added.

“I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation,” McLean concluded.

Other performers scheduled to entertain attendees at the NRA conference include Larry Gatlin, Lee Greenwood and Danielle Peck.