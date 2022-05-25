Quinta Brunson is clapping back at fans of her ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary” who’ve been suggesting the show feature a school shooting as a storyline.

In a series of tweets, Brunson explains why that idea is both terrible and clueless.

“wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write,” she said in the first of several tweets. “people are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment.’ I can’t ask ‘are yall ok’ anymore because the answer is ‘no.'”

In a followup, she references the gun-control stance of Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, adding, “please use that energy to ask your elected official to get on Beto time and nothing less. I’m begging you.”

She continues by writing, “I don’t want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this. we’re not okay. this country is rotting our brains. i’m sad about it.”

She then shows an example of such a request, which she says is “one of many.”