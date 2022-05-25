L-R: Jonathon Young, Mike Turner, Romeo Escobar, Maryanne Oketch and Lindsay Dolashewich in the season 42 finale of "Survivor".

Spoiler Alert: The winner of the 42nd season of “Survivor” will be revealed by reading further.

When the season finale of “Survivor” kicked off, there were just five castaways standing: Jonathon Young, Mike Turner, Romeo Escobar, Maryanne Oketch and Lindsay Dolashewich.

However, by the final Tribal Council there were just two left standing: Maryanne Oketch, the 24-year-old seminary student from Ajax, Ontario, and Mike Turner, the retired firefighter from Hoboken, New Jersey.

When host Jeff Probst finally read the votes, victory was decisive, with the winner receiving seven of the eight jury votes.

That winner: Maryanne!

Meanwhile, it should not go unmentioned that Maryanne is the both the second consecutive Canadian to win “Survivor”, and the second consecutive Canadian woman of colour, following last season’s win by Erika Casupanan.

For Probst, this season brought his all-time favourite collection of castaways — so much so that he’d seriously consider bringing the entire cast back to compete a second time.

“I loved every second of every day with this group. I would play another season again with them right now,” said Probst in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Every one of them. No matter how it plays out, we are going to have a great winner this season. ”

Season 43 of “Survivor” will premiere in the fall on Global.