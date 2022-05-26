Jimmy Kimmel got emotional as he delivered a powerful monologue on his show Wednesday following Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Kimmel spoke from an empty studio, sharing “here we are again, on another day of mourning in this country.”

The host, who had recorded his monologue before news of the shooting was reported on Tuesday, struggled to hold back tears as he spoke about the 19 children and two teachers who were murdered by an 18-year-old gunman.

Kimmel grieved for “the little boys and girls whose lives have been ended and whose families have been destroyed,” before urging leaders to do something now.

He said, “Our leaders on the right, the Americans in Congress and at Fox News and these other outlets warn us not to politicize this,” adding, “they don’t want to speak about it, because they know what they’ve done. And they know what they haven’t done and they know that it’s indefensible. So they’d rather sweep this under the rug.”

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Urges For ‘Stricter Gun Control’ During Concert In Response To ‘Devastating’ Texas Mass-Shooting

Kimmel went on, “Our cowardly leaders just aren’t listening to us, they’re listening to the NRA, they’re listening to those people who write them checks, who keep them in power, because that’s the way politics work.”

He called out Texas GOP lawmakers such as Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn and Governor Greg Abbott, criticizing them for focusing on having more armed guards in schools rather than gun control.

“If your solution to children being massacred is armed guards, you haven’t been paying attention to what’s going on,” Kimmel insisted. “There was an armed guard in Buffalo. There was an armed guard in Parkland. There was an armed guard in Uvalde.”

Kimmel said he refuses to believe that Cruz doesn’t care and that he probably went to bed devastated like the rest of us following Tuesday’s tragic events.

“He’s not a monster. He’s a human being,” Kimmel told viewers.

READ MORE: Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out About Texas Elementary School Shooting In His Hometown: ‘Action Must Be Taken’

“So here’s the thing I would like to say to Ted Cruz, the human being and Gov. Abbott, everyone: It’s OK to admit you made a mistake. In fact, it’s not just OK, it’s necessary to admit you made a mistake when your mistake is killing the children in your state. It takes a big person to do something like that. It takes a brave person to do something like that.”

“And do I think these men are brave people?” he continued. “No, I don’t. I don’t. But, man, I would love it if they surprised me.”

Kimmel also insisted that this is the time for Americans to “be loud and to stay loud.”

READ MORE: Late-Night TV Hosts Address Texas School Shooting, Urge Leaders To Change Gun Laws: ‘Prayers Wont End This, Voting Might’

He said, “How does this make sense to anyone? These are our children!” after saying how there had been 27 school shootings already this year in the U.S., before telling people, “Let’s make sure that not one of any of these politicians ever holds office again.”