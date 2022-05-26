Amber Heard got emotional on Wednesday as her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp continued.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million following a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which she seemingly accused him of domestic abuse, despite not naming him. She then countersued the actor for $100 million.

The actress cried as a text message sent on August 15, 2016, in which the actor wished her dead and called her a “50-cent stripper,” was read aloud.

At the time the message was supposedly sent, Heard had filed for divorce and got a domestic violence restraining order against Depp.

People reported Depp said in the message that Heard was “begging for total global humiliation” and “she’s gonna get it.”

It continued, “I have no mercy, no fear and not an ounce of emotion, or what I once thought was love for this gold digging, low level, dime a dozen, mushy, pointless dangling overused flappy fish market… I’m so f**king happy she wants to fight this out!!! She will hit the wall hard!!! And I cannot wait to have this waste of a c** guzzler out of my life!!!”

The text message then referred to Heard as a “50 cent stripper,” adding, “I wouldn’t touch her with a goddam glove. I can only hope that karma kicks in and takes the gift of breath from her.”

At this point Heard got emotional and wiped her eyes.

Depp seemingly then referred to Elon Musk, whom Heard dated after the pair split, as “Mollusk” in the message.

It read, “Let’s see if mollusk has a pair… Come see me face to face…. I’ll show him things he’s never seen before… Like, the other side of his d**k when I slice it off…”

Heard also said on the stand, “I was so scared that it was going to end really badly for me…. I believe he would have taken it too far and I wouldn’t be here.”

Depp continues to deny that he has abused Heard or any woman.