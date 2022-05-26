Before they became famous actors and comedians, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Fallon toured the country as a roots rock duo by the name of Burlap.

At least, that’s the story they told on Wednesday night when Hamm stopped by “The Tonight Show” to reminisce.

For the hilariously goofy bit, Fallon explained that with Burlap, “We may have focused a little too much on our image.”

“It was a good look,” Hamm said of their big-bearded country style. “It was the right look. I just feel like the songwriting really needed a lot of work.

As Fallon explained, based on their look, people expected songs about “trucks and trains and love gone wrong,” but they didn’t write songs about any of those things.

Throwing to the first clip of Burlap’s first-ever performance at Tractorfest ’99, the Americana-looking duo sang a bouncy song about lollipops to the sound of boos.

Then there was Bootscoot ’99, where they sang about being DVD collectors, and Rustbucket ’99, where they performed a “country-style” song about drinking coffee.

Also on the show, Hamm was asked whether it was true that the producers of “Mad Men” wanted to have Paul McCartney on the show.

“It would’ve been hard to have the actual Paul McCartney in ‘Mad Men’ because the real Paul McCartney was like 26 years old during ‘Mad Men’,” Hamm said.

“Well, I wouldn’t be playing me-self,” Fallon responded, imitating the former Beatle, to which Hamm responded by doing his own spot-on Beatles impersonation.

The actor also called out his “Top Gun: Maverick” co-star Miles Teller for getting lost in Prince William’s eyes during their promotional tour in the U.K.

“They’re so blue,” Hamm recalled Teller’s words. “I got lost in his eyes.”

The actor responding, “Okay, I didn’t think we were allowed to look at them in the eyes, but all right.”