Netflix dropped the trailer for its upcoming comedy series “Man vs Bee” starring none other than Mr Bean himself, Rowan Atkinson.
Atkinson plays Trevor, a dad who manages to get a job housesitting a lavish mansion only to find himself entertaining an unexpected visitor that he can’t seem to shake off.
READ MORE: Rowan Atkinson Accuses ‘Friends’ Bosses Of Stealing A Famous ‘Mr. Bean’ Joke
Chaos rules as Atkinson battles the buzzing insect throughout the new series, which the actor co-created with Will Davies.
READ MORE: Ricky Gervais Defends Controversial Netflix Special Amid Backlash: ‘Comedy Is For Getting Us Over Taboo Subjects So They’re Not Scary Anymore’
“Man vs Bee” premieres June 24 on Netflix.