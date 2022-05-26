Click to share this via email

Netflix dropped the trailer for its upcoming comedy series “Man vs Bee” starring none other than Mr Bean himself, Rowan Atkinson.

Atkinson plays Trevor, a dad who manages to get a job housesitting a lavish mansion only to find himself entertaining an unexpected visitor that he can’t seem to shake off.

Rowan Atkinson in “Man vs Bee” — Photo: Netflix

Chaos rules as Atkinson battles the buzzing insect throughout the new series, which the actor co-created with Will Davies.

Rowan Atkinson in “Man vs Bee” — Photo: Netflix

“Man vs Bee” premieres June 24 on Netflix.