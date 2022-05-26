John Legend slammed Texas Senator Ted Cruz following Tuesday’s Robb Elementary School shooting in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.

The musician shared a clip of Cruz blaming the tragic events on an unlocked back door and not the fact that the gunman had walked into a store and legally bought two assault rifles and scores of ammo last week for his 18th birthday.

Legend insisted, “No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz.”

Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz https://t.co/TOLoZXbHS8 — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 26, 2022

Cruz is expected to speak at the National Rifle Association’s annual gathering in Houston this weekend alongside Donald Trump, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and more.

Legend also commented on “slimy coward” Cruz and his suggestions for keeping children safe:

Evil nonsense. The answer for the NRA and its toadies like Ted is ALWAYS that we need MORE guns. They’d rather “harden” our schools than deal with the problem. We already have the most guns in the world. https://t.co/DRKCmh7kly — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 26, 2022

The NRA represents gun manufacturers. They need you to buy more guns. Their answer will continue to be to ratchet up the civilian arms race. So much blood is on their hands. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 26, 2022

Legend had previously posted:

I can’t imagine why any Texan would want this slimy coward representing such a proud state. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 26, 2022

