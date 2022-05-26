NOTE: This article contains details and descriptions that are graphic and disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

Jurors in the ongoing trial pitting actors and former spouses Amber Heard and Johnny Depp against one another will hear from final witnesses Thursday, one day before lawyers from each side present their final arguments.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

Depp is seeking US$50 million in damages, while Heard is countersuing her former partner for US$100 million.

On Thursday, Depp’s lawyers began the proceedings by calling Dr. Richard Gilbert, an orthopedic hand surgeon, to the stand.

Gilbert testified he believed Depp’s wounded finger, a central point in this trial, was severed by a “sharp laceration.”

Depp maintains he lost the digit when Heard threw a vodka bottle at his hand during a 2015 argument in Australia.

Heard says that while she does not know exactly how Depp severed his finger, she did not throw anything at his hand. In her testimony, she hypothesized Depp may have injured himself by brutally smashing a wall-mounted phone to pieces.

Gilbert testified he believed Depp’s claims of how his finger was lost were legitimate.

Depp returned to the stand Wednesday, telling the court that it’s been “insane” listening to Heard’s accusations against him.

“It’s insane to hear heinous accusations of violence, sexual violence, that’s she’s attributed to me. I don’t think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth. But there are times when one has to, as it’s gotten out of control.”

He called his time in court “ridiculous, humiliating, painful, savage, unimaginably brutal and cruel” as well as calling everything that’s been said about him “false.”

In this compilation of two photos, Amber Heard listens to her ex-husband actor Johnny Depp's testimony during his defamation trial against her, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Wednesday. — Evelyn Hockstein / Getty Images

“No human being is perfect, certainly not. But I have never, in my life, committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all of these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things.”

“This is not easy for any of us, I know that. But no matter what happens I did get here and I did tell the truth. And I have spoken up for what I’ve been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years.”

On Wednesday, jurors also heard from Depp’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss.

Moss, a 48-year-old former supermodel — who was romantically involved with Depp from 1994 to 1998 — told the court about an incident in which she fell down a flight of stairs and was saved by Depp.

In very brief testimony, Moss said that she and Depp were in Jamaica during their relationship, and it had been raining. She then slipped down the wet stairs in their suite, she said, and Depp raced to help her up, carried her to her room and got her medical attention. She denied outright that Depp pushed her down the stairs and said he never did that at any point during their time together.

Earlier in the proceedings, which began on April 12 and will wrap up on May 27, Depp denied many of the allegations of sexual and physical assault Heard has levelled against him, insisting that he is a “Southern gentleman” and that he had not been addicted to alcohol or illicit drugs.

— with files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz and The Associated Press