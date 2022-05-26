A car wash might be seen as a chore by a lot of people, but not by Kris and Kylie Jenner.

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, the mother-daughter duo headed to the car wash, with Kris being super-excited to learn she got to “sit inside” while it happened.

“This is like Disneyland,” Kris gushed, according to People. “We have to bring the kids here…. This is the best $12 we’ve ever spent!”

“This is fun,” Kylie added. “This is such a tourist attraction!”

READ MORE: How Kendall Jenner Reacted To Losing A ‘Vogue’ Cover To Sister Kim Kardashian

Kris said after the car had gone through the wash, “Wasn’t that fun? That was one of the best times I’ve had in a long time!”

The duo also hit the grocery store as they spent the afternoon doing “normal things.”

“I have not been to a grocery store in two years,” Kris admitted.

Kylie responded, “I haven’t been to a grocery store in forever. I want to go to the grocery stores and pick my own things!”

“It’s good for our souls,” Kris said, adding to the camera: “I wear a lot of different hats, and two of them are mom and manager. I’m always in the manager space so when I get to be mom, it’s the most magical time for me, and I just want to relish every single second.”

The pair visited Vintage Grocers, which is “the most amazing grocery store in Malibu,” according to Kris, but she admitted it’s usually “hard” for her to visit.

“One of the things that gets a little tricky is privacy,” Kris pointed out. “I stopped going to the grocery store because people in the store started sneaking pictures, and paparazzi started showing up. It was hard.”

Kris said while entering the store, “Dreams do come true!”

READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian Admits Kendall Jenner Is Upset About Viral Cucumber Video

Appreciating the little things, Kris gushed, “There’s tater tots with sweet potatoes! Who knew they made this?! I just need the experience of checking out. I waited for this for years.”

As a staff member asked whether they wanted help taking their groceries to the car, Kris insisted, “No, we want to push the cart ourselves.”

“The most important thing to me is spending time with all my kids and my family, and it gets harder and harder as the years go by, which makes me really sad,” Kris, who also got gas with Kylie, later told the camera.

“So, any chance I can grab a little bit of time with any of them — even if it means going through a car wash — I have Kylie all to myself, and that means everything.”