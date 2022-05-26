It’s official: Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are an item.

After being spotted together earlier this year, and sparking speculation with posts on social media, the couple have made their relationship publicly official in a post on Instagram.

READ MORE: Justin Long Confirms He’s No Longer Single

Long shared a series of photos with Bosworth, both taking a sip from a pint of Guinness and showing off their foam moustaches, adding just a green heart and Irish flag emoji in the caption.

In case anyone wasn’t sure they are actually a couple, Bosworth added in the comments, “I’m the luckiest 🍀✨😘.”

Fans and others excitedly responded to the news, including actor Eiza Gonzalez, who wrote, “I live for this duo 🙌❤️.”

Earlier this month, Bosworth shared a post on Instagram featuring photos of her and Long hanging out, writing in the caption about working with the actor on the upcoming film “House of Darkness”.

“Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being,” she wrote, adding, “THANK YOU for lifting us up… you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya 💛 (sorry had to ;)”

At this point, fans were already suspecting Bosworth and Long were an item.

READ MORE: Justin Long Says He’s Found ‘The One’ Amid Rumored Romance With Kate Bosworth

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth – Photo: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Back in March, the couple were photographed driving away from a grocery store.

In April, amid rumours about the romance, Long said on the podcast “The Viall Files” that he had found “the one,” though he didn’t name Bosworth. He had confirmed in December that he was no longer single.