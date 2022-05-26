This is a side to “Winnie the Pooh” no one has seen before.

Director Rhys Waterfield is turning the beloved classic into a slasher film, titled “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”.

A synopsis reads, “Pooh and Piglet experienced a drastic drop in food as Christopher [Robin] grew up, so over the years became increasingly hungry and feral. Eventually they had to eat Eeyore to survive.”

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”. Credit: Jagged Edge Productions

After releasing stills for the flick, including one of a girl in a Jacuzzi with Pooh and Piglet sneaking up behind her, Waterfield told Variety the response has been “absolutely crazy.”

“Because of all the press and stuff, we’re just going to start expediting the edit and getting it through post-production as fast as we can,” Waterfield shared. “But also, making sure it’s still good. It’s gonna be a high priority.”

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”. Credit: Jagged Edge Productions

The flick will see Pooh and Piglet as “the main villains… going on a rampage” after being abandoned by a college-bound Christopher Robin.

The filmmaker, who also wrote and co-produced the movie, said of the plot: “Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he’s not [given] them food, it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult.

“Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral,” he continued. “So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”. Credit: Jagged Edge Productions

Waterfield told the publication, “When you try and do a film like this, and it’s a really wacky concept, it’s very easy to go down a route where nothing is scary and it’s just really ridiculous and really, like, stupid. And we wanted to go between the two.”

He said of anyone worrying about people comparing the film to the Disney version: “No one is going to mistake this [for Disney].

“When you see the cover for this and you see the trailers and the stills and all that, there’s no way anyone is going to think this is a child’s version of it.”