Madonna shared a powerful video in response to the tragic Uvalde, Texas, massacre by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos that killed 19 children, two teachers and wounded 17 others at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old pop star is the latest celeb to raise her voice against gun violence, urging for stricter gun safety laws.

READ MORE: John Legend Hits Out At ‘Slimy Coward’ Senator Ted Cruz For Comments About Texas School Shooting: ‘Evil Nonsense’

“I cannot imagine the heartache and heartbreak the parents of these 19 children must feel,” Madonna began her caption alongside a clip of her tearing up in her 2019 music video for “God Control”, a track about gun control and the U.S. political climate.

“I have children in elementary school and if they did not come home from school one day I don’t think I could survive.”

READ MORE: Madonna Gives Birth To Creation In Explicit NFT Art: ‘I’m Doing What Women Have Been Doing Since The Beginning Of Time’

Madonna questioned how it’s possible for an 18-year-old boy to “purchase 2 automatic rifles on his birthday with no background check, no safety training, no questions asked?????”

She also questioned how the young shooter’s “countless warnings on Instagram and Facebook” went unnoticed as Ramos announced his plans to “shoot his grandmother and students in a school” prior to the deadly incident.

The seven-time Grammy winner went on, “The NRA refuses to change its position and legislation cannot get one bill passed that requires tougher fire arm safety laws. In spite of the fact that there have been more gun deaths in America than there are days in this year. How is this possible???”

Madonna pleaded, “We need to protect our children” and “reduce firearm access to people who are at risk of harming themselves or others.”

“We need to insist on mandatory training for gun owners, the same way we require people to study and pass a test to get a driver’s license,” she wrote. “A car is a potential weapon if not used properly. So is a gun!!! If we can’t change the constitution we must beg law makers to pass gun reform NOW!!”

READ MORE: Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down As He Delivers Emotional Monologue Following Texas School Shooting: ‘How Does This Make Sense To Anyone?’

Madonna concluded by asking, “How tragic is it that we have to beg to keep all children — all humans safe from gun violence?? How is this possible? No more words action only.”

The video for “God Control”, off her Madame X album, shows footage of caskets while a choir sings. It ends with the words “Haven’t we had enough???” written onscreen followed by images of the innocent young victims who lost their lives. The clip concludes with Madonna whispering “Wake up.”

The global superstar also shared multiple Instagram Stories on gun violence.

Madonna speaks out on gun violence — Photo: Instagram/ Madonna

Madonna speaks out on gun violence — Photo: Instagram/ Madonna

Madonna speaks out on gun violence — Photo: Instagram/ Madonna

Madonna speaks out on gun violence — Photo: Instagram/ Madonna

Madonna is the mother of six children: nine-year-old twins Stella and Estere and 16-year-olds Mercy and David, whom are adopted. She also shares daughter Lourdes, 25, with ex Carlos Leon and son Rocco, 21, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.