Taylor Hawkins got an epic tribute worthy of his life and career.

Over the weekend, musical group Rockin’1000, comprising 1,000 musicians mostly from Italy, paid tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer during a concert in Paris.

For the tribute, the group performed an epic cover of the Foo Fighters’ classic “My Hero”.

Hawkins died in March at age 50 from a drug overdose.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time,” the band said in a statement at the time.

Along with the Foo Fighters cover, Rockin’1000 also performed hits by Pink Floyd, the Who, the White Stripes, and more.

The group formed in July 2015 as a way to encourage the Foo Fighters to visit the town of Cesena in Italy, putting on a performance of “Learn to Fly” that went viral.