“Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta has passed away at age 67.

The star, who had an acting career spanning over 40 years, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he had been shooting the film “Dangerous Waters”, Deadline reported.

Liotta’s rep Jennifer Craig at Gersh confirmed the sad news to The Hollywood Reporter.

ET Canada has contacted his rep for comment.

Liotta is best known for playing Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams”, Henry Hill in “Goodfellas” and Tommy Vercetti in the video game “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City”.

Liotta also starred in “Hannibal”, 1998’s TV movie “The Rat Pack”, as well as TV shows “Casablanca”, “Smith” and many more over the years.

He has been filming numerous projects recently, with “Cocaine Bear” being in post-production and “El Tonto” and the TV series “Black Bird” being completed.

The latter is an Apple TV+ show, also starring Taron Egerton and Greg Kinnear.

Liotta said last year that he turned down the chance to star in “The Sopranos” in an interview with The Guardian.

“[Director] David [Chase] once talked to me about playing Ralphie. But never Tony,” Liotta said.

He then explained why he didn’t want to take part.

“I didn’t want to do another mafia thing, and I was shooting ‘Hannibal’. It just didn’t feel right at the time,” he continued.

The late actor was engaged to Jacy Nittolo and leaves behind his daughter Karsen, 23, whom he shares with ex-wife Michelle Grace.