Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jennifer Aniston is looking back on life after “Friends” ended in 2004.

The actress took a walk down memory lane while joining in on the last ever episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

READ MORE: Taylor Lautner, Jennifer Aniston & Other Celebs Attend Adam Sandler’s Daughter’s Star-Studded Bat Mitzvah

Asked about what she did after “Friends” stopped airing, Aniston replied, “I got a divorce and went into therapy.”

The Emmy-winner and Brad Pitt divorced in 2005 amid media speculation about Pitt’s relationship with his “Mr & Mrs Smith” co-star, Angelina Jolie.

Aniston continued, “Then I did a movie called ‘The Breakup’. I just kind of leaned into the end… Let’s just end everything and then start new.”

She added, “It worked great!”

Aniston then asked DeGeneres to share her future plans.

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Decades-Long Sleep Issues: ‘The More I Worry About It, The Harder It Is’

“I want to lay low for a little while, I want to rest and then I’ll do something but I don’t know what it is yet,” she admitted.

The “Morning Show” star also reminisced about her past appearances on “Ellen” and gave the host a sentimental parting gift.