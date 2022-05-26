The Jonas Brothers are far from done.

Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas reunited in 2019 following a messy split that lasted six years. Fans were understandably looping singles like “Sucker” and “Cool” from their chart-topping fifth studio album, Happiness Begins. The band churned out seven songs in 2020 and 2021 but have been radio silent this year. Nick recently told “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that new music is en route.

“We’re usually really cryptic about his,” Jonas told Clarkson, according to Billboard. “I just kind of feel like that’s really stupid. I don’t know why we do that.

“We’re working on new music for sure… I can tell you I think it’s my favourite stuff we’ve ever done. It’s basically an evolution of the sound in a way I think is really natural for us and feels like a great next step.”

Nick also teased a collaboration that he is very excited for.

“We’re working with some people we’ve always wanted to work with,” he said. “I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”