BTS are heading to the White House on Tuesday during AANHPI Heritage Month.

The K-pop superstars are set to speak to U.S. President Joe Biden about the disturbing rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

A statement read, according to Billboard, “President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combatting the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities.

“President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.”

The visit comes after Biden recently concluded his debut tour of Asia, during which he had three days of meetings in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

BTS shared a statement on social media in March 2021 amid a series of anti-Asian hate crimes in the U.S. and the horrific March 16 shootings at three massage parlours in Atlanta. Eight people were killed, six of whom were Asian women.

Their message at the time included, “We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians.

“We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English,” adding: “We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason.”