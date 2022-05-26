Tributes are pouring in for the late Ray Liotta as the world mourns his death.

The “Goodfellas” star died at 67. He passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the upcoming movie “Dangerous Waters”.

The actor, who was known for his roles as Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams”, Henry Hill in “Goodfellas” and Tommy Vercetti in the video game “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City”, among others had a prolific career spanning over 40 years.

Famous fans of Liotta have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the Hollywood legend.

I’m really sad to hear that Ray Liotta has passed away. He was an friend back in the day and it’s very sad. We had a lot of laughs Rest In Peace My friend. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 26, 2022

RIP GOODFELLA Ray Liotta. I adored you. I love knowing you all those years ago. 😢 — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) May 26, 2022

Ray Liotta. Man. Just met dude for the first time last year. GREAT actor. Nice to have had a chance to say that to him. RIP. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 26, 2022

Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 26, 2022

RIP Ray Liotta!! Loved your work ❤️https://t.co/XmoRVn4L3R — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 26, 2022

I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.

I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/3gNjJFTAne — Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 26, 2022

RIP Ray Liotta, 67.

Brilliant actor, loved him in Goodfellas. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/TV9BO419MM — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 26, 2022

RIP to the legend Ray Liotta pic.twitter.com/vkXf0KJu9g — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 26, 2022

RIP Ray Liotta — RUSS (@russdiemon) May 26, 2022

Absolutely stunned at the passing of Ray Liotta. I never had the privilege of working with him but his reputation as one of the good guys was well known. A tragic loss. #RIPRayLiotta https://t.co/hPejpXlwjn — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) May 26, 2022

Fuck. Ray Liotta was a genius. ❤️ — John Ales AF (@IAmJohnAles) May 26, 2022

I can’t believe Ray Liotta has passed away. He was such a lovely, talented and hilarious person. Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in. A true legend of immense skill and grace. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 26, 2022

Too sad to conceive that Ray Liotta has passed. If he’d only made Goodfellas, it would be a credit to retire on. But he was incredible in Cop Land, Narc, Marriage Story & much more, especially his searing debut in Something Wild. His entrance at the end of this scene? Perfection. pic.twitter.com/0IhbRuKx2b — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 26, 2022

‘Goodfellas’ star Ray Liotta dead at 67: report https://t.co/LAIyg0sq0k Gutted. Too young. RIP Ray — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) May 26, 2022

Just heard about passing of ray liotta – a great guy – and great artist – so sad . RIP https://t.co/0RsPTQ8HhI — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 26, 2022

Ray Liotta was an absolute legend in film and TV — a Primetime Emmy Award Winner and a native of Newark, NJ. His onscreen work touched the lives of so many. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and many fans.https://t.co/HDYMi2IURM — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 26, 2022

Liotta had been actively filming projects with “Cocaine Bear” in post-production, and “El Tonto” and the TV series “Black Bird” completed. “Black Bird” was an Apple TV+ show starring Taron Egerton and Greg Kinnear.

His IMDb page also lists two upcoming projects titled “April 29, 1992” and “The Substance” in filming.