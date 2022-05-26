Tributes are pouring in for the late Ray Liotta as the world mourns his death.

The “Goodfellas” star died at 67. He passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the upcoming movie “Dangerous Waters”.

The actor, who was known for his roles as Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams”, Henry Hill in “Goodfellas” and Tommy Vercetti in the video game “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City”, among others had a prolific career spanning over 40 years.

Ray Liotta’s 10 Best Performances

Famous fans of Liotta have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the Hollywood legend.

Ava DuVernay – Photo: Instagram/@ava
Hugh Jackman – Photo: Instagram/@thehughjackman
Liotta had been actively filming projects with “Cocaine Bear” in post-production, and “El Tonto” and the TV series “Black Bird” completed. “Black Bird” was an Apple TV+ show starring Taron Egerton and Greg Kinnear.

His IMDb page also lists two upcoming projects titled “April 29, 1992” and “The Substance” in filming.