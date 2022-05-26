Billie Eilish is grateful to help send off something that has been a part of her whole life.

Eilish joined the star-studded lineup for the final episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday. The “When the Party’s Over” singer reflected on her first time appearing on DeGeneres’ program at age 16.

“I was so scared,” Eilish said. “You started this show the year after I was born. This was in my house constantly. Every day. I mean, really. I would walk into the kitchen everyday and my mom would be watching you. I love you, Ellen. Are you okay? This is a big day for you.

“I was just thinking about my first time sitting here. It was one of the first times I’d ever been on television and it was with you and it was insane… I’m feeling a little like that right now.”

Eilish also gave a pleasant update on her general well being.

“I am so great,” she admitted. “I am just having the time of my life. It’s been so much fun. The world is coming back. I’m doing shows and it’s so good.”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” ran for 3,280 episodes from Sept. 2003 to May 2022.