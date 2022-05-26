Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Meghan Markle is paying tribute to the victims in Uvalde, Texas in person.

The Duchess of Sussex made an unannounced trip to Texas where she visited the memorial site, reports CBS News. The royal laid flowers at the makeshift memorial site outside the courthouse in Uvalde.

READ MORE: John Legend Hits Out At ‘Slimy Coward’ Senator Ted Cruz For Comments About Texas School Shooting: ‘Evil Nonsense’

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex – Photo: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex – Photo: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

During her visit, she walked around the site looking at the white crosses with the victims’ names.

Markle currently resides in California with Prince Harry after renouncing the royal life.

The tragic shooting on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 children and two teachers dead.

The incident has resulted in renewed debates over gun control and calls for action from celebrities like Britney Spears and Olivia Rodrigo.

READ MORE: Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down As He Delivers Emotional Monologue Following Texas School Shooting: ‘How Does This Make Sense To Anyone?’

It comes ahead of the National Rifle Association’s annual conference being held in Houston from May 27 – 29. “American Pie” Singer Don McLean was scheduled to perform at the convention, but has since pulled out.