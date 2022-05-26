“Star Wars” fans got a special treat Thursday with the release of the first teaser trailer for the “Rogue One” prequel series, “Andor.”

The trailer dropped during Disney’s Lucasfilm panel at its annual fan-focused Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California (also the home of Disneyland).

Set five years before the events of “Rogue One,” “Andor” sees the return of Diego Luna as Rebel spy Cassian Andor. Billed as something of an origin story, “Andor” begins as the Empire is at its zenith, the Rebellion is in its nascency, and Cassian has just seen the destruction of his home planet.

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm’s ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. TM. All Rights Reserved. — ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

“Andor” will release its first two episodes on Disney+ on August 31, with new episodes dropping weekly thereafter. “We’re going to rewind 5 years back from ‘Rogue One,'” creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy said on Thursday. “We’ve already shot 12 episodes!” An additional 12 episodes will be released to complete the first season, which takes place over the course of a single year.

With a total of 24 episodes, season one of the “Andor” will be the longest of any among the “Star Wars” prequel TV offerings. A second season has also been ordered by Disney.

©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. — ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) in Lucasfilm’s ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved. — ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Luna previously described “Andor” as “the journey of a migrant…That feeling of having to move is behind this story…That shapes you as a person. It defines you in many ways, and what you are willing to do.” On Thursday, Luna told fans, “You’re not going to recognize Cassian Andor in the beginning. I cannot wait for you to meet him!”

Actors Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller round out the cast of the latest “Star Wars” prequel series. Luna, meanwhile, serves as one of the show’s executive producers in addition to starring as the titular character.

Filming is set to resume in November.