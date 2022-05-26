Pink is reflecting on her decades-long friendship with Ellen DeGeneres.

On the final episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the singer spoke emotionally about how the host inspired her in her own career.

“I wanted to be a singer because I wanted to grow up and change the world and make it a better place. You’ve done that in so many ways,” she said. “Whereas maybe I help people find their pain, you help people find their joy. We need that so badly in the world and you are as kind as you seem, and you support people. When you shine your light on them it’s like staring into the sun.”

READ MORE: Billie Eilish Reveals She ‘Was So Scared’ For Her ‘Ellen’ Debut As She Waves Goodbye To Ellen DeGeneres

Pink, who provided the theme song “Today’s the Day” for season 13 of the talk show, spoke on how supportive DeGeneres has been for her.

“You’ve been so supportive of me and my career and you basically handed me an Emmy,” the singer added. “‘Hey, come do a song for my show!’ Are you kidding me? And you’ve basically had an indelible mark on this world and made it okay for people to be who they are. You remind people that there’s a lot going on in the world, but that joy is always a choice.”

Pink and Ellen DeGeneres – Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Pink and Ellen DeGeneres – Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Pink and Ellen DeGeneres – Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Before Pink could get too choked up, the two looked back on her first appearance on the show in 2001, during the first season.

She recounted the gifts DeGeneres gave her which included a skateboard and a tandem bike.

In a reversal of the show’s famous generosity, the 42-year-old decided to gift the host something instead.

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres’ Test Talk Show Footage With Tom Hanks Is The Ultimate Throwback

“I brought you gifts, because you’ve never let me give you gifts. You can’t not invite me back,” she joked.

Pink then proceeded to give DeGeneres a basket of gifts including a sour dough starter, bird-watching glasses, and knitting materials since she “would have a lot of free time”.

She capped off her visit with a performance of the host’s favourite song “What About Us” for the final musical performance.

The final episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” also featured Jennifer Aniston and Billie Eilish as guests.