The TV sequel to the 1988 cult classic movie “Willow” has released its first trailer, giving fans a glimpse at star Warwick Davis’ return to one of his most beloved roles.

Disney+ released the trailer for the series, created by Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment, at the Lucasfilm studio showcase panel at the Star Wars Celebration event in Anaheim, California on Thursday. The series is slated to debut on Disney+ on November 30.

Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) in Lucasfilm’s WILLOW exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. TM. All Rights Reserved. — ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

The TV iteration of “Willow” takes place 20 years after the events of the movie which followed an aspiring magician (Davis) from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl who joined forces to destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness.

Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

(L-R): Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) and (Graham Hughes) in Lucasfilm’s WILLOW exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved. — ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

(L-R): Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis), Graydon (Tony Revolori), Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel), Dove (Ellie Bamber), Kit (Ruby Cruz) and Jade (Erin Kellyman) in Lucasfilm’s WILLOW, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved. — ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

“It’s a dream to return to this character… Making this movie was one of the best experiences of my life,” Davis said on Thursday. “Many [fans] have told me they grew up with Willow and that the film has influenced how they view heroism in our own world,” the actor commented back in 2020 when the series was first announced. “If Willow Ufgood can represent the heroic potential in all of us, then he is a character I am extremely honored to reprise.”

While the original movie was not a box office hit, it became something of a fan favourite in the years after its initial release. Continuing the “Willow” story with a new TV series is a notable move for Lucasfilm, which has been predominantly focusing on creating “Star Wars” prequels as of late.

Actress Joanne Whalley joins Davis in returning to the franchise, reprising her role as Sorsha. New cast members include Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber and Warwick Davis’ actual daughter, Annabelle, who plays his onscreen daughter.

The series is executive produced by Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan.

You can watch a trailer for the original 1988 movie “Willow”, below.