Yara Shahidi is officially a Harvard alum.

The “Grown-ish” star graduated from the prestigious university on Thursday in the class of 2022.

Her father, Afshin Shahidi shared a selfie from the ceremony on his Instagram with the caption, “Beautifully surreal moment seeing our delicate petal in full bloom. 🌸”

Yara posed in her graduation cap and robe with her father.

The star shared the same selfie to her own Instagram Stories with the text, “Here we go!”

The actress told Vogue in an interview about her graduation that she was studying in the Social Studies & African American departments with a focus on “Black political thought under a neocolonial landscape.”

“It’s surreal to have finally hit this major milestone,” she said. “I’ve known I wanted to go to college since I was four. By 17, I knew exactly what I wanted to study, so to see that come to fruition is a goal fulfilled.”

Yara deferred her original 2017 acceptance to the school after being accepted to every school she applied to including Yale University, Spelman College and Stanford University, according to Seventeen.

The 22-year-old had been looking forward to the ceremony all week, hyping it on Instagram with photos with her classmates.