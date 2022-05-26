Princess Consort of Monaco Charlene Wittstock is seen at ABB FIA Formula E World Championship In Monaco on April 30, 2022 in Monaco, Monaco.

Princess Charlene of Monaco is addressing long-standing rumours that she and her husband Prince Albert are planning to divorce in a silence-shattering new interview.

“You want to talk about rumours of divorce or my new home in Switzerland?” the Princess Consort said in an exclusive interview with news outlet Monaco-Matin, as reported by Hello! “I still find it regrettable that certain media peddle such rumours about my life, my relationship.”

Balancing candor with ambiguity, Her Serene Highness added, “Like everyone else, we are human beings, and like all human beings we have emotions, and weaknesses, only our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weakness is relayed.”

Referring to the media headlines speculating that their marriage was headed for dissolution, the Princess said, “[Albert and I] discussed these malicious articles together and he did everything to protect me and our children.”

“I’m very happy to be back home in Monaco and with my family,” she continued. “I received so many positive and warm messages when I was away from Monaco, and I thank them for their support.”

Prince Albert himself previously addressed the divorce rumours in November of last year. “She didn’t leave Monaco in a huff! She didn’t leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else,” the Prince told PEOPLE, adding that his wife remained abroad for so long because of “medical complications” that followed a “severe ear, nose and throat infection.”