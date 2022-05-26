Jodie Foster will star in the fourth installment of HBO’s anthology series “True Detective.”

Foster will play Liz Danvers, a detective in Alaska tasked with solving a mysterious case in the state’s arctic hinterlands. As Variety reports, Danvers and her colleague Evangeline Navarro must find out what happened to six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace just as the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska. The pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Foster will also executive produce the fourth season, titled, “True Detective: Night Country,” per Deadline.

The role marks Foster’s first foray in front of the TV cameras as an adult. She’s previously leant her voice to “The Simpsons,” “The X Files” and “Frasier” and directed episodes of “Orange is the New Black,” “Black Mirror” and “Tales From The Loop.” But the two-time Academy Award winning actress hasn’t shown her countenance on TV since 1975.

“True Detective” last aired in 2019, with Mahershala Ali in the lead role for the series’ third season. Previously, Rachel McAdams, Collin Farrell, Taylor Kitsch and Vince Vaugh starred in season two in 2015. The show made a name for itself in its first season which saw Matthew McConnaughey and Woody Harrelson play the show’s leads.

The HBO series has garnered a staggering 23 Emmy nominations over its three season run, though all five of its wins were in the show’s first season.