Harry Styles got some help from James Corden to shoot a music video for the Harry’s House track “Daylight”.

The pair headed to a Brooklyn, New York City street to try and find a random house to shoot a video in three hours for $300 in. However, it wasn’t as easy as they expected.

After being turned down a couple of times, Styles and Corden eventually came across four young women who were more than happy to let them into their home.

Styles insisted they needed props and costumes for a video, with Corden admiring their surroundings and seeing what they had to work with in the apartment.

The host gushed about the hallway, telling Styles: “Walk towards me, but sexier.”

Corden stumbled across a lot of photos of Styles and One Direction in one of the lady’s rooms, with him telling her: “We need to hide all of this because I’m worried you’re a psychopath.”

Corden had Styles pose in a bathtub for one colourful shot, telling him to take his top off.

The musician asked, “Can I keep my top on?” as Corden replied: “It’s up to you, you’ve got an album to sell.”

The duo eventually made their way up to the roof, with Styles poking fun at Corden’s greenscreen suit.

To end the clip, the ladies invited some pals over for a big pizza-filled party. See the whole thing in the video above.