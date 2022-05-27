It’s been almost three years since “Stranger Things” season 3 aired, so Jimmy Fallon is helping fans catch up ahead of season 4.

With the eagerly anticipated new season finally hitting Netflix, Fallon got some “friends” together to rap a recap of the first three seasons.

Fallon began, “‘Stranger Things’, recap let’s go!” and was then joined by stars of the show Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Maya Hawke and Priah Ferguson.

The group rap of season 1, “Hawkins, Indiana, Nineteen-Eighty-Three / Dustin, Lucas, Will and Mike are playing DnD / They wanna kill the Demogorgon when they roll the dice / But that night, Will disappears riding on his bike – yikes!”

Season 2’s lyrics include, “Is a doozy, so you better grab the tissues / Max and Billy hit the scene, and he’s got daddy issues / Will is pukin’ slugs and his visions won’t stop / To top it off, his Mom has got a boyfriend Bob.”

The cast sing of the third season, “Nineteen Eighty-Five, the gang is getting tall / Everybody’s growing up and shopping at the mall / Steve and Robin work the counter at the Scoops Ahoy / And figure out the Russians have a super-secret ploy.”

See more from the recap in the clip above.

“Stranger Things 4” Vol. 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Vol. 2 follows on July 1.