“Stranger Things” fans checking out the new season are being greeted with a warning.

This week, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that the opening episode of “Stranger Things 4” would feature a content warning in the wake of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“We filmed this season of ‘Stranger Things’ a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing,” the warning card reads. “We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

According to the report, the warning appears at the start of the episode for viewers in the U.S., and appears even before the “previously on” recap.

The content description for the episode now also contains the phrase “disturbing images” in its rating advisory, on top of the previous warning: “Contains graphic violence involving children.”

In the premiere episode, the opening scene features a disturbing flashback in which Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, uses her telekinetic powers to kill everyone in the Hawkins laboratory, including the other children there who were being experimented on.

In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, in which 19 children and two teachers were killed, CBS pulled the season finale of “FBI”, which involved a school shooting, and Lifetime has delayed the airing of its TV movie “The Bad Seed Returns”.