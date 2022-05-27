Machine Gun Kelly has an array of A-list pals.

The rapper told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s “Tonight Show” how he once invited his friend Pete Davidson to a party at Sandra Bullock’s house, only he didn’t tell the “Saturday Night Live” star where he was going.

Kelly shared, “There was this one Easter, I was like, ‘Pete, let’s go to my friend’s house for Easter.’ He pulled up and he had 40s and he was like, ‘Let’s do this thing.’

“We went and it was Sandra Bullock’s house and we walked in and it was like Jen Aniston, all these… Pete was like, ‘Why would you do this to me? We look so stupid, we have 40 ounces and we’re at Sandra Bullock’s house.'”

He went on, “It’s my birthday last month and he texted like, ‘Hey, I’m about to come to your party can I bring a +1?’ I was like, ‘Of course.’ He pulls up and his +1 is Robert Pattinson.

“I was like, ‘You brought Batman?'” after talking to Fallon about how his character London Clash auditions for the role of Batman in his new movie “Good Mourning”.

Kelly was on the show to promote the flick, explaining how he wasted a lot of money on some random props.

“We spent $50,000 between this lobster and an electric eel,” MGK told Fallon, insisting some of the money had also gone to the puppeteers.

“We thought it was so funny,” he continued. “We were like, ‘Oh, this lobster section is going to crush.’ And it did the opposite… The only note pretty much for the whole screening was like, ‘Great! Laughed my a** off. Why was there this lobster scene that was 15 minutes? I hated it.’”

He added of the huge amount of money spent, “‘Cause we were super-meticulous. ‘We need his claws to move. We need its mouth to move.’ We gave it abs!” with Fallon showing the audience pictures of the puppets.