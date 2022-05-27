Ruby Barker is being candid with her fans.

In a lengthy video on Instagram, the “Bridgerton” actress revealed that she had recently checked in to a hospital due to her mental health struggles.

“I just want to be honest with everybody, I have been struggling,” she said. “So, I’m in the hospital at the minute, I’m gonna get discharged soon and hopefully get to continue with my life and I’m gonna take a little bit of a break from myself.

“And I want to encourage others, if you are struggling, please do yourself a favour: Take a break, stop being so hard on yourself. And people used to always tell me not to be so hard on myself, and I never really, really knew what that meant.”

Barker explained that before she sought out help, she had been ”rage-filled, frustrated, angry,” and described “all this intergenerational trauma bundled up inside me.

“I was carrying the weight of the world on my back,” she said. “And now, I’m at a point where I have a diagnosis, and I will talk to you about that at another time. But I have a diagnosis, and I am relinquishing myself and forgiving myself and drawing a line in the sand. I can’t carry on the way that I’ve been carrying on. I need to change. So, that’s what I’m trying to do.”

The actress also thanked “Bridgerton” executive producer Shonda Rhimes for “saving” her, and said she was excited to get back to work on the hit Netflix show.

In the comments, Barker received messages of support from fans.

“Thank you so so much for your transparency. It is so important. I’m so glad you are better,” one person wrote.

“Thank you for showing us what it means to take care of yourself and your mental health,” another added.