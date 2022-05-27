Spoiler alert: Don’t read if you haven’t seen the season 18 finale of “Grey’s Anatomy”.

After weeks of questioning whether Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) would stay or leave Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, viewers were finally given the answer during the season 18 finale.

Meredith is staying put and not moving to Minnesota… at least for the time being.

The finale marked the beloved show’s 400th episode and it definitely didn’t disappoint.

According to People, numerous characters walked away from the hospital, including Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) after learning that Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) had illegally given pills to veterans as a form of assisted suicide.

“I have to protect my health and my sanity first, so I quit,” Miranda told Meredith and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams). “I’m done. No notice. Pru and I have cookies to make. You heard me right: cookies.”

Owen also had to flee the hospital along with his wife Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and their two kids after news of the pills got out.

Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen) and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) could also be departing after learning that her cancerous tumour was responding to treatment. The pair walked into the rain, apparently heading on a sabbatical “to see the Great Pyramids.”

The hospital’s teaching program had to be shut down, leaving residents, including Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli), Taryn Helm (Jaicy Elliot) and Mabel Tsang (Sylvia Kwan) orphaned, meaning they’re also among possible departures.

It’s not known if and when any of the above cast members will be actually leaving the show, Deadline reported, but there’s a lot for fans to think about until the next season airs.

Departures aside, viewers also saw Jackson and April Kepner (Sarah Drew) (a.k.a. “Japril”), share a kiss in the elevator, confirming their rekindled romance in Boston.

Drew recently told Deadline of the smooch: “It definitely leaves open the possibility that you might be checking in with them.

“After the script was released, I had texts flying in from cast and crew asking if I was coming back next year because of how the episode ends. But as of now that is not on the table. It’s not something that anyone has discussed with me in any kind of official capacity.

“But there’s a lot of open-ended questions at the end of this episode. I think you’ll leave this episode with giant question marks: Where do we go from here? How is the hospital going to recover? What is going to happen? What is the next year gonna look like? So I think there are a million questions and a million possibilities.”

Among other episode highlights: Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) questions whether she and husband Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) tied the knot too quickly, Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) and Meredith’s relationship remains unclear after he returns to Minnesota without her.