With enough money, you can live like Sharon Stone.
A mansion, once owned by the “Basic Instinct” actress in the Sea Cliff neighbourhood of San Francisco, has gone on the market, listed for a cool $39 million.
Stone purchased the mansion in 1998 with then-husband Phil Bronstein, paying $6 million at the time for the 8,500-square-foot, Italianate-Victorian-style home.
The couple sold the property in 2005 for $13 million following their divorce.
Buyers will be getting a lot of history with the home, beyond just being the one-time home of a movie star. It was the first home built in the neighbourhood in 1908 after the Great San Francisco Earthquake two years earlier.
The house features tall ceilings, towering doors, dark wood packet floors and more, along with big windows providing a stunning view of the Pacific Ocean and the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.
Featuring seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the home also sports an office, dressing rooms, Juliet balconies and a sun terrace overlooking a beautiful courtyard.
A wooden stairway also leads to a deck with private access to the Presidio national park’s Baker Beach and all its incredible scenery.