“Little People, Big World” stars Zach and Tori Roloff are opening up about their newborn son Josiah’s achondroplasia diagnosis.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2015, insist the condition is not their three-week-old son’s identity, telling Us Weekly: “He’s Josiah. He has achondroplasia, but he’s not, like, Josiah the achondroplasia.”

Achondroplasia is the same form of dwarfism that Zach and the couple’s older children — Jackson, 5, and Lilah, 2 — have. Tori does not have dwarfism.

Zach’s parents Amy and Matt Roloff also have achondroplasia.

“Just like I’m Tori, I have brown hair,” Tori said. “I’m not a brunette — like, that’s not how I would classify myself.”

“It’s so normal to us,” Tori told the magazine of other family members who have the condition. “We have so many resources and there’s a lot of parents out there who don’t have the same resources and… don’t have the same confidence in everything that Zach and I do.”

Zach told the publication, “We will definitely be advocates for people with dwarfism ’cause of our kids.”

“…Forever,” added Tori.

The couple announced Josiah’s birth earlier this month: