“Star Wars” fans are getting introduced to a classic character in a new way.

The first two episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” premiered on Friday, and fans were treated to the surprise appearance of a young Princess Leia.

READ MORE: Ewan McGregor Says Filming With Darth Vader In ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series ‘Scared The S**t Out Of Me’

In the series, Leia Organa, played by “Bird Box” actress Vivien Lyra Blair, is only 10 years old, with her future as a Rebel leader still years off, though her sassiness and sense for adventure is all there.

Fans on Twitter were all abuzz with the sight of the classic character in kid form.

i just KNOW carrie would be so proud of vivien’s portrayal of leia #ObiWan pic.twitter.com/3qCDo38EOT — cass | obi wan spoilers! (@cassianapozzi) May 27, 2022

Little Leia roasting her cousin like #ObiWan pic.twitter.com/zJLku5nlT0 — Pillow Will (@liampurcy) May 27, 2022

I was very surprised to see Leia in this show they didn't even tease her a little bit In the promos. It's really cool to think this is the girl who helps bring down the empire and start the resistance. #ObiWan pic.twitter.com/z8XScui3qO — Jesse (@JessePena108) May 27, 2022

WE FINALLY GOT BAIL AND LEIA CONTENT pic.twitter.com/gw8EvF5QQe — pew (@endorIuke) May 27, 2022

READ MORE: Ewan McGregor Doesn’t Quite Know What To Make Of His New ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Action Figure

The new series, which stars Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan, opens with Leia being kidnapped by a crew of bounty hunters.

Her father, Bail Organa, played by Jimmy Smits, turns to Obi-Wan to help get his daughter back.