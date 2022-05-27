The Chicago Police Department are on the lookout for a man who appeared to point a gun at the Fox 32 Chicago news crew earlier this week.

As reporter Joanie Lum was live on air reporting on gun violence Wednesday morning, a man was caught on camera aiming what looked like a gun at the lens.

He was then seen walking down the street with it as the apparent firearm remained in view.

Police are calling the man “a person of interest,” accused of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Fox 32 on-air anchor Natalie Bomke then assured viewers that neither Lum nor the cameraman were hurt in the worrying incident, and urged people to come forward with any information.

She also thanked all the “Good Day Chicago” viewers who called and emailed the station to make sure everybody was OK.

Fox 32 reporter Anita Padilla posted on Twitter regarding the incident:

It happened to @JoanieLum and her photog at 7:06am. The gun was one foot from her head as he pointed at the camera or cameraman Gary. She is understandably shaken. Thank God she is okay. — ANITA PADILLA FOX 32 (@AnitaPadilla32) May 25, 2022

According to NBC Chicago, one person was killed and at least 23 others were injured in other incidents across the city last weekend.

Nineteen children and two teachers were also shot dead at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.