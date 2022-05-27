At least one star is sticking with Global’s “Saturday Night Live” for now.

In a new interview with Bill Simmons on his podcast for The Ringer, “Weekend Update” co-host Michael Che indicated that he isn’t looking to leave the sketch show just yet.

READ MORE: ‘SNL’ Star Michael Che Responds To Headline Claiming He’s Leaving ‘Weekend Update’

“I think I’m staying,” he said. “I never know, it’s hard. Once the season’s over it’s best to not to make decisions like towards the end of the year because all you want to do is get out of there, you’ve had your fill. But August or September is usually a different story. I don’t have any plans to leave just yet.”

Che has recently hinted that he might depart “SNL”, telling The New York Times earlier this month that he has been debating leaving for a while now.

READ MORE: Michael Che Reveals He’s Actually Been Debating Leaving ‘SNL’ For Years

“My head has been at leaving for the past five seasons. I do think that I’ve been here longer than I’ll be here,” he said at the time. “This show is built for younger voices and, at some point, there’ll be something more exciting to watch at the halfway mark of the show than me and dumb Jost.”

In the meantime, a number of other “SNL” stars have announced they won’t be back next season, including Kate McKinnon, Andy Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney.