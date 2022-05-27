Ed Sheeran is dedicating new music to his newborn daughter.

The singer released the tour edition of his = album on Friday, with nine more songs and four never-before-heard tracks, including “Welcome to the World”. The song is inspired by his newborn daughter whom he welcomed with his wife Cherry Seaborn on May 19. They also share 21-month-old daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

“Welcome to the world/I heard your heart beat and lost every word/Just stood there quietly taking in the sound/Of our love,” Sheeran sings sweetly about the baby. “This is gonna hurt/But I stand beside you, for better or for worse/And I will find you whenever you’re lost/I’ll be right here.”

“And ooh, I know that everything’s changing / Ooh, and I don’t wanna miss a thing / Ooh, I know that life won’t ever be the same / And this love won’t ever go away,” he continues in the chorus.

The song closes out with audio of the 31-year-old and his wife talking to each other before the birth of their second child.

“You got a kick?” he asks, to which she responds, “It just kicked.” They both share a laugh.

Other unreleased songs from the album include “I Will Remember You”, “One Life”, and “Penguins”, which was heard in the film “Yesterday”.

Sheeran and Seaborn met as children in England but didn’t start dating until 2015. The two secretly wed years later, but didn’t officially announce their union until his 2019 album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, on which he calls her his wife.