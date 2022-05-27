Rose Byrne dropped by Thursday’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show, where the host reminded her that it was the 20th anniversary of one of the “Star Wars” prequel movies.

“Right now is like the 20-year anniversary of ‘Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones’, and you were in this movie,” Kimmel told Byrne as he held up a still from the movie.

“There you are, right there,” he said, pointing to her character in the film (she played Dormé, devoted aide to Senator Padmé Amidala, played by Natalie Portman).

READ MORE: ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Andor’ Starring Diego Luna Drops Teaser Trailer, Announces August Release

Asked by Kimmel what she remembered about shooting the film, she recalled, “Well, it was amazing. It was shot in Australia, it was many years ago…. It was wild.”

During the discussion, Byrne noted that she hadn’t realized “Attack of the Clones” was a prequel until her husband, actor Bobby Cannavale, recently showed the movie to their children, Rafa and Rocco.

“What do you mean, you didn’t know you were in a prequel?” asked Kimmel.

“Well, I thought that the ‘Star Wars’ enterprise started from the Princess Leia,” she said. “I think I forgot.”