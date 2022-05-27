Gwen Stefani is marking a big day for son Kingston as she celebrates his 16th birthday.

On Friday, May 27, the No Doubt singer shared a throwback photo of herself and her son, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale, to her 13.7 million Instagram followers.

I can’t believe that I’m actually writing this but…. a very happy 16th birthday to my firstborn baby boy @kingsrossdale,” she wrote in the caption accompanying the photo, in which she poses with Kingston when he was little.

READ MORE: Gwen Stefani Lights Up Los Angeles Show With Surprise Guests Blake Shelton And Son Kingston

“I prayed and I waited my whole life to be a mommy- i’m so blessed that God chose me to be yours 🙏🏻 you r so loved and we can’t wait to see what happens next!! got a feeling it’s gonna be good!! love u mom (gx) 👏🏻🎂🎈🥳😘,” she continued.