Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are going to be parents for the second time.

The “Modern Family” star took to Instagram to announce that he and his husband — who welcomed son Beckett back in 2020 — are now going to be “a family of four.”

“There’s a lot of really horrible stuff happening in the country right now, but Justin and I wanted to share a little bit of good news with you,” Ferguson says in the video he shared, revealing they’ll be “expanding our family.”

READ MORE: Jesse Tyler Ferguson And Justin Mikita Welcome First Child Together

In the post, Ferguson also took the opportunity to promote awareness of their nonprofit Pronoun, which “continues to raise funds for the incredible organizations on the ground fighting for LGBTQIA+ equality — which of course includes the fights for reproductive health, sensible gun reform & transgender equality — to name a few.”

With that in mind, Ferguson announced a new partnership with ShopMiliMili, “a female (mommy) owned small business made in LA, on a gorgeous custom collection of sleep sacks, crib sheets, eye masks & robes designed by queer artist @katiekaapcke with 100% of the proceeds going to Pronoun. We will be using these resources to target states where reproductive health and transgender rights are currently under constant attack, starting today with a $25,000 donation each to @aclu_nationwide, @nationalabortionfederation & @everytown.”

READ MORE: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Jokes On Ellen That He’s Raising 8-Month-Old Son ‘Gay’

He concluded by writing, “We are so excited to have a little one joining our growing family — and so proud to support the choice to do it.”

‘