Ever since Cardi B launched her Messenger Watch series “Cardi Tries”, fans have watched her attempt everything from ballet to tennis to being a country singer.

In the latest installment, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is joined by Megan Thee Stallion for a whole new effort as they train with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Alright guys, today I’m going to learn NFL,” says Cardi in a clip she shared on Instagram. “Since I have a son, I want to be one of those sports moms that be all involved in the sports activity, and I want to learn all about football today.”

After being put through their paces, the women gain a hard-earned appreciation of what it takes to play in the NFL.

“I have a newfound support for the NFL because I can’t believe y’all out here doing this to y’all self,” Megan says.

The entire episode can be seen in the video above.