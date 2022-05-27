Shanna Moakler is putting one chapter of her life behind her.

Us Weekly reports the “Big Brother” alum is putting the engagement ring she received from Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker up for auction.

“I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring,” she told the outlet. “However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me. It’s truly an iconic ring!”

The auction is being held on Worthy.com and will run from May 27 – May 31 with a starting bid of $51,000.

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner Struggles With The Steps At Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Wedding

“I’m hoping it sells for $120K. It was worth about $160K,” Moakler added.

The sale comes after Barker and his new partner, Kourtney Kardashian, held their lavish Italian wedding earlier in May.

“I’m sure people would assume that [it’s related to the wedding], but I simply wanted to find a proper seller and Worthy.com is the most professional and I know will give this piece the attention it deserves,” explained the former Miss USA.

Moakler shares 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama with Barker, and is also mother to 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya from her previous relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya. All three children were in attendance at the ceremony, as the groom shares a close relationship with them.

READ MORE: Shanna Moakler Reveals She’s Not Pregnant After All, Blames False Positive Test Result On Weight-Loss Hormone

“I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children,” she said. “It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair.”

Barker originally proposed to Moakler inside the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland in 2003. They then tied the knot in 2004 in Santa Barbara in a “Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed ceremony. They divorced in 2008, but continue to share co-parenting duties.