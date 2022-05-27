John Lydon has made it crystal clear that he’s not thrilled that the story of his one-time band, Sex Pistols, is being brought to the screen in the new Hulu series “Pistol”, airing in Canada on Disney+.

Speaking with The Sunday Times last year, the erstwhile Johnny Rotten slammed the project as the “most disrespectful s**t I’ve ever had to endure.”

With the show set to make its debut, series director Danny Boyle is responding.

READ MORE: John Lydon Blasts Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols Series: ‘The Most Disrespectful S**t I’ve Ever Had To Endure’

“If you’re going to get upset about that, you don’t understand the history of the group and the subsequent history post-group,” he says. “The discord is fundamental to it — it’s part of the energy that Malcolm [McLaren, the Sex Pistols’ manager)] clearly wanted to build from. He takes an intemperance, an anger, a kind of resentment, a feeling of a chip on the shoulder, and then it extrapolates from there into the world through the music. And it’s what gives the songs such bite, I think,” said the “Trainspotting” director in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“The big songs like ‘Anarchy…’ and ‘Pretty Vacant’ and ‘God Save the Queen,’ the bite in those songs, they’re nearly 50 years old, and it’s like oh my god, you still feel disturbed by feeling that directness in music,” Boyle added. ” Anyway, it’s a small price to pay, to be unpopular with John. And I think the portrayal of them, although he’ll never admit it, it’s done by a bunch of people who think he’s a genius, honestly.”

READ MORE: Anarchy In UK Court? Ex-Sex Pistols Sue Singer Johnny Rotten

Toby Wallace, who plays Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, goes one step further by admitting he not only welcomes Lydon’s disapproval, he revels in it.

“I love it,” says Wallace. “I wouldn’t have it any other way, to be honest with you. Of course he’s going to do that. Of course he’s going to go down that road.”

Added Wallace: “I think good on him. He’s got that kind of really rebellious f**k you attitude [that] especially nowadays is quite hard come by. I’d be disappointed if there wasn’t some kind of a row. I don’t think it’s going to hurt the project, so there you go.”

READ MORE: Sex Pistols Singer John Lydon Suffers Flea Bite On His Groin After Welcoming Squirrels Into His L.A. Home

“Pistol” debuts May 31.