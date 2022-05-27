Snoop Dogg is sharing his saddest memory of Tupac Shakur.

Appearing on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, the “Gin and Juice” rapper looked back at the final time he saw Shakur, as he lay dying in a Las Vegas hospital after being shot in 1996, ultimately dying from his injuries at age 25.

“When we drive to Vegas to see Pac. We got to Suge [Knight] house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac. We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up and he telling us what happened and [saying] ‘Pac gonna be alright, he going to pull through he got shot nine times before he going to be alright,'” he recalled.

“We feeling like it’s gonna be alright until we go to the hospital and see that it ain’t alright. He got tubes in him,” Snoop continued. “When I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn’t even there and I fainted.”

Snoop was then approached by Shakur’s mother, Afeni Shakur. “She was like, ‘My baby ain’t never seen you weak. I don’t want you to be weak in front of him,'” he said. “‘You go in the bathroom and fix yourself up and you go back in there and you talk to him and you tell him how you feel.'”

As Snoop noted, his relationship with Shakur was strained at the time, but at the urging of Shakur’s mother he set aside any differences they may have had. “‘My baby loves you,'” he recalled her telling him.

“She knew there was a little tension, but she knew how much we loved each other,” he added. “So she gave us a moment for me to say some things to him as far as how much I love him. But I knew that that was gonna be my last time speaking with him.”