Harry Styles is doing his part to help end gun violence in the U.S.

According to a press release issued Friday, May 27, Styles will be donating proceeds from his “Harry’s House” North American tour to the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, with Live Nation matching those funds for a total in excess of $1 million.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas,” said Styles in a statement.

“On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items,” he added.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Shows His Support Of Ukraine By Waving Country’s Flag During NYC Show

Meanwhile, Styles has added 10 dates to the tour, which has now been expanded to 42 shows, all of which are fully sold out.

Five shows have been added to his residences in New York and Los Angeles, with each residency boosted to 15 shows.

Styles’ new tour kicks off with a two-night stand in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 15 and 16, the only two Canadian dates on the tour.